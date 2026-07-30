Silvaco Group (SVCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Silvaco Group to announce earnings of $0.0056 per share and revenue of $17.9040 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. On average, analysts expect Silvaco Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvaco Group alerts: Sign Up

Silvaco Group Price Performance

SVCO opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.39. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $2,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,176,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,418,061.81. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Silvaco Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Silvaco Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco's core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silvaco Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silvaco Group wasn't on the list.

While Silvaco Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here