Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 31,749 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 31,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $12,072,557.25. Following the sale, the director owned 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,772.50. This trade represents a 42.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

DELL traded up $12.76 on Monday, hitting $408.33. 7,020,201 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,188. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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