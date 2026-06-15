Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. Sells 62,403 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $23,728,740.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,380 shares in the company, valued at $21,818,745. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 71,640 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $27,256,870.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $10,524,318.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $77,579,098.14.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,020,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,188. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $269.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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