Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 10.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 2,162,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,672,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Silver Standard Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.60.

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Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.09.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.17%.The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silver Standard Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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