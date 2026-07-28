Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post earnings of $0.6710 per share and revenue of $483.8440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.17%.The business had revenue of $418.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.79 million. On average, analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Silver Standard Resources Price Performance

Shares of SSRM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 783,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,716. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Silver Standard Resources has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Silver Standard Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.60.

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Institutional Trading of Silver Standard Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

Further Reading

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