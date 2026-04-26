SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 126 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 297 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get SilverBox Corp IV alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBox Corp IV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the second quarter worth $603,000.

SilverBox Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 109 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,426. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. SilverBox Corp IV has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.09.

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBox Corp IV presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBXD

About SilverBox Corp IV

SilverBox Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes its business combination.

The company was organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder-led companies across technology, healthcare, consumer and business services sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SilverBox Corp IV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SilverBox Corp IV wasn't on the list.

While SilverBox Corp IV currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here