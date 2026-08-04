Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

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Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Silvercorp Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

Further Reading

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