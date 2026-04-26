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Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" on Silvercorp Metals (four buy, two hold), with an average 12‑month target price of $10.00.
  • SVM shares trade around $12.51 (12‑month range $3.48–$14.00) and the company has a market cap of $2.76 billion; institutional buying has ramped up (notably Arrowstreet +238% to 9.24M shares and a new stake from Baillie Gifford), leaving institutions with 22.3% ownership.
  • Silvercorp is a Canadian precious‑metals producer focused on low‑cost, high‑grade silver (plus lead and zinc) from underground operations in Henan and Guangxi, China, including the Ying district and the GC and HPG projects.
  • Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 3.0%

SVM stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,243,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,389 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,138,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,155 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,966,184 shares of the company's stock worth $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,845,803 shares of the company's stock worth $57,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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