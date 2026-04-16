Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $998.52 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $998.52, Zacks reports. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%.

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Simmons First National Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 1,238,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.05%.

Simmons First National declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,632 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,856 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,861 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3,624.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1,288.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,046 shares of the bank's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.14.

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Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

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