Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.0714.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $208.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 61.15%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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