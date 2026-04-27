Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Simpson Manufacturing's conference call:

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Delivered strong Q1 results with net sales of $588M (+9.1%), adjusted EBITDA of $139.4M (+14.1%), and operating margin of 19.5%, driven by 2025 pricing actions and favorable FX.

Delivered strong Q1 results with (+9.1%), (+14.1%), and operating margin of 19.5%, driven by 2025 pricing actions and favorable FX. Management now expects U.S. housing starts to be down low single digits in 2026 and does not expect Q1 revenue growth to be sustained through the rest of the year, trimming near‑term top‑line outlook.

Management now expects U.S. housing starts to be down low single digits in 2026 and does not expect Q1 revenue growth to be sustained through the rest of the year, trimming near‑term top‑line outlook. Consolidated gross margin declined 130 bps to 45.2% due to higher material, factory, tooling and labor costs, tariffs, and ~100 bps startup costs from the Gallatin ramp, with Europe also facing input cost surcharges.

Consolidated gross margin declined 130 bps to 45.2% due to higher material, factory, tooling and labor costs, tariffs, and ~100 bps startup costs from the Gallatin ramp, with Europe also facing input cost surcharges. High‑growth areas showed momentum: component manufacturing and OEM segments posted double‑digit volume gains and rising adoption of software, equipment, and mass‑timber solutions that management expects will help outpace market growth.

High‑growth areas showed momentum: component manufacturing and OEM segments posted double‑digit volume gains and rising adoption of software, equipment, and mass‑timber solutions that management expects will help outpace market growth. Balance sheet and capital allocation remain supportive of shareholders with $341M cash, net debt of ~$29.5M, $50M of Q1 buybacks and a new $150M repurchase authorization, plus a commitment to return ≥35% of free cash flow.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 295,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,421. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $149.79 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $200.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $216.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

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