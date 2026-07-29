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Sinclair (SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Sinclair logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sinclair is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Wednesday’s market close, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.264 per share on revenue of approximately $837 million.
  • The company’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, posting $0.28 EPS versus a projected $0.68 loss, while revenue increased 4% year over year to $807 million.
  • Sinclair pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to a 7.1% yield, though its 111.1% payout ratio highlights potential sustainability concerns. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $19.20 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2640) per share and revenue of $836.9920 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.96. Sinclair had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Sinclair's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Price Performance

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Sinclair's payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $255,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $377,332.44. This represents a 40.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sinclair from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sinclair from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc NASDAQ: SBGI is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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