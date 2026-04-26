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Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 121.8% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Singapore Telecommunications logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 121.8% in April to 48,197 shares from 21,730 at March-end, with a low days-to-cover ratio of 0.6 days based on average volume of 85,014 shares.
  • The stock opened at $36.43 and trades within a 12‑month range of $27.36–$41.20, with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $38.94 and $36.57, and shows modest liquidity and leverage (current ratio 1.20, quick ratio 1.15, debt-to-equity 0.40).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Singapore Telecommunications.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,197 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the March 31st total of 21,730 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

SGAPY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited OTCMKTS: SGAPY, commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company's core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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