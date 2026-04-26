Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 121.8% in April

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,197 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the March 31st total of 21,730 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

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Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

SGAPY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited OTCMKTS: SGAPY, commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company's core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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