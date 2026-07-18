Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 1139291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SION shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 989,630 shares of company stock worth $44,987,483. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,029 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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