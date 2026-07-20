Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 4.5% - What's Next?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.1790. Approximately 37,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 379,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SION shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.22.

View Our Latest Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 989,630 shares of company stock worth $44,987,483 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

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