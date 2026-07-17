Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Up 5.3% - Time to Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 303,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 375,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 85,918 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $3,854,281.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 85,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 995,526 shares of company stock worth $45,249,973 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

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