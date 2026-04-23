Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sirius XM logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Sirius XM jumped to a new 52-week high, trading as high as $28.44 (last $28.06) on heavy volume (~12.4M shares), a move that lifted the stock roughly 7.2%.
  • Analyst view: The consensus rating is a "Hold" with an average price target of $24.44, reflecting split analyst opinions (3 Buy, 4 Hold, 3 Sell).
  • Fundamentals and payouts: the company has a market cap of ~$9.44B, a P/E of 12.53 and PEG of 0.70, recently declared a $0.27 quarterly dividend (3.8% yield, 48.2% payout ratio), but shows low liquidity (current ratio 0.30) and institutional ownership of about 10.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 12443184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 7.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sirius XM Right Now?

Before you consider Sirius XM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius XM wasn't on the list.

While Sirius XM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines