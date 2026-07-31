SiriusPoint Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

SiriusPoint NYSE: SPNT reported second-quarter underwriting profitability and book value growth as the specialty insurer continued to shift capital toward insurance lines it views as offering stronger risk-adjusted returns.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Egan said the company’s strategy of diversifying its portfolio and reducing volatility has positioned it to pursue its across-the-cycle operating return on equity target of 12% to 15%. For the first half, SiriusPoint reported an operating return on equity of 14.7%, while its core business, excluding runoff operations, generated a 16.2% return on equity.

“We are growing where we create the most value and where we see attractive returns for the risk we take,” Egan said, adding that the company would remain disciplined in markets where pricing or risk-adjusted returns do not meet its thresholds.

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Quarterly Results and Premium Mix

SiriusPoint reported a core combined ratio of 91.4% in the second quarter and underwriting income of $55 million. Core gross written premiums increased 6% to $982 million, while net written premiums rose 1%.

Operating net income was $79 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, unchanged from the prior-year period. Diluted book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income increased by $0.50 during the quarter to $19.48.

For the first half, core gross written premiums increased 3% to nearly $2 billion. The core combined ratio improved 2.3 points from the prior-year period to 90.1%, driving a 31% increase in underwriting income to $126 million. Operating earnings per share rose 17% year over year to $1.37.

Chief Financial Officer Jim McKinney said changes in the company’s portfolio mix reduced earned premium recognized during the second quarter by about $31 million, or 10%. The effect was attributed to growth in longer-duration lines, including surety, and reduced exposure to shorter-tail property catastrophe business.

McKinney characterized the effect as a timing issue rather than an economic change, saying the slower earning pattern should provide a tailwind in future periods. During the question-and-answer session, he said the benefit is expected to build through the remaining quarters of 2026 and extend into the first quarter of 2027.

Insurance Growth, Reinsurance Discipline

Insurance and Services gross written premiums increased 15% in the quarter and 11% year to date. The segment’s combined ratio was 90.7% for the quarter and 91.4% for the first half, supported by disciplined underwriting and favorable prior-year reserve development.

Reinsurance gross written premiums declined as SiriusPoint intentionally reduced exposures where market pricing had become less attractive. The Reinsurance combined ratio improved 5.2 points year to date to 88.3%, aided by lower catastrophe losses and portfolio-quality improvements.

The company identified Accident and Health as its largest line, representing 27% of premiums. Egan said the business has grown to roughly $1 billion and is strategically important because of its profitability, lower volatility and lower correlation with broader property-and-casualty pricing cycles.

SiriusPoint also cited growth opportunities in surety and credit, while remaining selective in general liability, financial and professional lines, marine and energy, and other property. The company said it continues to reduce auto exposure because of unfavorable loss-cost trends and reduced participation in property catastrophe reinsurance after additional rate pressure at midyear renewals.

Property catastrophe reinsurance now represents about 4% of the portfolio, according to McKinney. Egan said the company has retained relationships with long-standing clients but is willing to walk away from individual risks where it does not see adequate pricing.

MGA Partnerships and Specialty Expansion

Egan emphasized SiriusPoint’s use of specialist managing general agents, or MGAs, as a distribution channel. He said the company declines more than 90% of partnership opportunities, starts new relationships conservatively and structures incentives around underwriting profitability rather than premium growth.

In response to questions about competition among MGAs, Egan said the company sees broader pricing pressure in some markets but remains satisfied with the rate adequacy of many of its programs. He singled out aviation as an area requiring significant rate action following continued loss trends.

The company also discussed its IMG business, saying it has diversified products and routes to market over the past three years. Egan said direct-to-consumer distribution now accounts for roughly one-third of IMG’s distribution, compared with a business that had previously relied more heavily on aggregators and brokers. He said World Nomads had not yet contributed to reported results.

Separately, SiriusPoint recently launched Fine Art and Crisis Solutions offerings through its London market operations. Egan said the company views the London market as well suited to its specialty underwriting strategy and has been able to recruit experienced talent for niche markets.

Reserves, Investments and Capital Returns

SiriusPoint recorded its 21st consecutive quarter of favorable prior-year reserve development. McKinney said the result reflected disciplined reserving, prudent reserve setting for new business and protection from loss portfolio transfer structures.

Net investment income totaled $66 million in the second quarter and $132 million in the first half. Total investment income was $73 million for the quarter and $151 million for the first half. The investment portfolio carried an average credit quality of double-A-minus, with approximately 99% invested in investment-grade securities, limited private-credit exposure and no fixed-income defaults during the period.

The company estimated its Bermuda Solvency Capital Requirement ratio at 239%, reported debt-to-capital of 22.9%, and said it had $1.1 billion of liquidity. SiriusPoint repurchased $95 million of common shares year to date and had $79 million remaining under its authorization. Including a preference share redemption completed in February, total capital returned to shareholders in 2026 reached $295 million.

Management said SiriusPoint remains focused on deploying capital across specialty lines where returns are strongest, while maintaining underwriting discipline and balance-sheet flexibility.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

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