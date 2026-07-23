Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.0714.

A number of research firms have commented on FUN. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Rehan Jaffer purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,926,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,709,000. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $289,575.10. The trade was a 19.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,850 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,279,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,104 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 128,276 shares of the company's stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 433,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company's stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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