SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Stock Price Up 17.5% After Strong Earnings

Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) rose 17.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $150.36 and last traded at $149.00. Approximately 50,642,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 51,492,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

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SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI memory demand remains exceptionally strong. SK hynix reported record quarterly profitability, with operating profit up 557% year over year and revenue up more than 250%, driven by high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server DRAM. Management also began HBM4 mass shipments and expects continued pricing and production momentum. SK Hynix Q2 profit jumps 557% on AI chip demand, misses forecasts

SK hynix reported record quarterly profitability, with operating profit up 557% year over year and revenue up more than 250%, driven by high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server DRAM. Management also began HBM4 mass shipments and expects continued pricing and production momentum. Positive Sentiment: Industry fundamentals improved. Samsung Electronics reported a more than 250-fold increase in chip profit and said shortages could intensify through 2028, supporting expectations for elevated memory prices. Microsoft’s results also helped revive confidence in sustained AI infrastructure spending. Why Micron, Sandisk, SK Hynix and other memory stocks are roaring back today?

Samsung Electronics reported a more than 250-fold increase in chip profit and said shortages could intensify through 2028, supporting expectations for elevated memory prices. Microsoft’s results also helped revive confidence in sustained AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Strategic and valuation support is attracting buyers. Reports that SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won made his first purchase of SKHY shares may strengthen investor confidence. Analysts cite SK hynix’s HBM leadership, long-term customer agreements and substantial potential upside. SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won Reportedly Makes First-Ever Purchase Of SKHY Shares

Reports that SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won made his first purchase of SKHY shares may strengthen investor confidence. Analysts cite SK hynix’s HBM leadership, long-term customer agreements and substantial potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Forced liquidations may have marked a short-term bottom. Market strategist Dan Niles characterized the recent AI-stock selloff as largely driven by leverage and forced selling rather than a deterioration in underlying demand, though volatility may remain elevated. SK Hynix slump marks short-term bottom in AI stocks

Market strategist Dan Niles characterized the recent AI-stock selloff as largely driven by leverage and forced selling rather than a deterioration in underlying demand, though volatility may remain elevated. Negative Sentiment: Execution and valuation risks remain. Quarterly revenue of roughly $52.8 billion fell short of consensus, while a proposed multibillion-dollar capacity expansion has raised concerns about future oversupply and the cyclical nature of memory chips. Rapidly rising short interest and competition from Chinese memory makers add further pressure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKHY. Zacks Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $252.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Performance

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Further Reading

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