Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKWD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.89.

Get SKWD alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.86 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Christopher Locke Peirce purchased 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $151,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson purchased 22,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,840,436.24. This represents a 15.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,429 shares of the company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,648 shares of the company's stock worth $74,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here