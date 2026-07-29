SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.3%

SKYT stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 96,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,570.36. This trade represents a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 22.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth about $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $173,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised SkyWater Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater's service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

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