Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.22.

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Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 7.3%

SWKS opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $121,304,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after buying an additional 1,742,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $102,279,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,218,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $118,818,000 after acquiring an additional 756,280 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, beating analyst expectations of approximately $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Automotive and data-center markets were cited as growth drivers. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, beating analyst expectations of approximately $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Automotive and data-center markets were cited as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $1.27 is above the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion is broadly in line with expectations, suggesting near-term earnings support. Skyworks Q3 earnings call highlights

Fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $1.27 is above the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion is broadly in line with expectations, suggesting near-term earnings support. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signals confidence in its capital position. Skyworks also announced expected leadership appointments for the combined Skyworks-Qorvo business. Skyworks and Qorvo leadership announcement

The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signals confidence in its capital position. Skyworks also announced expected leadership appointments for the combined Skyworks-Qorvo business. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory approvals for the Qorvo transaction are progressing, but Skyworks expects to raise roughly $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. The deal could expand scale and product capabilities, though integration, financing and approval risks remain. Skyworks Qorvo combination update

Regulatory approvals for the Qorvo transaction are progressing, but Skyworks expects to raise roughly $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. The deal could expand scale and product capabilities, though integration, financing and approval risks remain. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 3.1% year over year and EPS declined from $1.33 in the prior-year quarter, highlighting continued pressure in parts of Skyworks’ wireless and communications markets.

Revenue fell 3.1% year over year and EPS declined from $1.33 in the prior-year quarter, highlighting continued pressure in parts of Skyworks’ wireless and communications markets. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating but cut its price target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and mixed end-market trends. The dividend suspension removes an important income component for shareholders and weighs on sentiment. Morgan Stanley Skyworks price-target update

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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