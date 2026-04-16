SL Green Realty Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

SL Green Realty NYSE: SLG management struck an upbeat tone on its first-quarter 2026 earnings call, highlighting what Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday described as record leasing activity and improving fundamentals for prime Manhattan office space, particularly in East Midtown. Executives also discussed progress on development and dispositions, conditions in the debt and equity capital markets, and expectations for a second-half improvement in cash flow as lease-up continues.

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Record first-quarter leasing and a “supply crunch” in trophy office

Holliday said SL Green delivered “the single biggest first quarter in the 28-year history of this company” from a leasing standpoint, signing 51 leases totaling 930,000 square feet. He added that the leases carried a mark-to-market that was “16% higher than the previously fully escalated rents on the same spaces.”

He attributed the company’s results to what he called “a massive imbalance in the prime office market,” arguing that demand for premium space is outstripping remaining supply, “especially in East Midtown.” Holliday cited a trophy building vacancy rate of 3.4% at quarter-end, describing it as effectively indicating “there’s no space at all in that segment of the market.”

Management said it continued to see rent escalation and improving net effective rents, and Holliday said he did not expect the dynamic to abate soon. He also pointed to a leasing pipeline of about 900,000 square feet after leasing more than 1 million square feet year-to-date.

Pipeline composition, concessions, and occupancy targets

In response to questions about the pipeline, Holliday said it reflects what is available in SL Green’s portfolio rather than the broader market, noting the company does not have many large blocks remaining following the lease-up of One Madison. He said the pipeline was concentrated in buildings with more vacancy, including 420 Lexington Avenue and 1185 Avenue of the Americas, with additional activity at 1350 Sixth Avenue and 100 Park Avenue.

Chief Operating Officer Steve Durels added that “30% of that pipeline is leased out,” and said the market was still being driven predominantly by “financial services, professional services, and tech tenants.” Durels also said the company was seeing “real velocity in the mid-price point buildings,” citing Graybar (420 Lexington) as reaching “the high water mark in the building’s history” for achieved rents.

On deal economics, Durels said that while rents have been rising, tenant improvements have “flattened,” and in some cases are “coming down modestly,” while “free rent is clearly starting to come down,” particularly on renewals.

On occupancy, Matt DiLiberto said the company raised its year-end same-store occupancy target to 95% from 94.8%. SL Green’s leased occupancy was 94.4% in the quarter, and DiLiberto said the company typically does not revisit leasing objectives after just one quarter, though he said momentum put the company “on a great track to meet or exceed” its prior objectives.

Management also addressed economic occupancy, which DiLiberto said would rise over the next three quarters to reach the company’s 89% year-end objective. He tied that progression to the company’s longer-term goal of 10% same-store cash NOI growth in 2027.

Development updates: 346 Madison and 750 Third Avenue

Holliday emphasized the lack of new office supply expected in Midtown Manhattan over the next several years, saying there were “0 new space deliveries anticipated for the next 3 years.” He said that, with projects such as the Rolex Building and 520 Fifth Avenue now complete and other major projects not expected to deliver until 2029 or 2030, “it is simply physically impossible for any other new construction to be delivered between now and the end of 2029 in Midtown Manhattan.”

Against that backdrop, Holliday said SL Green was moving “at a very rapid pace” on its 346 Madison Avenue development. The company expects to issue “100% schematic design on May 1st,” about six months after acquiring the site, and to file into the city’s ULURP land use approval process by year-end. Holliday said the company had already begun outreach to select potential tenants and brokers and was receiving “extremely good feedback.” He said financial details would likely follow once the project is priced with a construction manager and trade feedback is received.

At 750 Third Avenue, Holliday said the company reached an agreement with the final remaining tenant for full vacant possession, enabling mobilization and execution of work contracts. He said procurement had begun and that, so far, the project was “tracking on or below budget” despite tariffs and inflation. The company also expects to finalize debt and equity capital arrangements in the coming months.

Dispositions, the debt fund, and capital markets conditions

SL Green reiterated progress toward its $2.5 billion disposition plan. Holliday said the company entered into contract to sell the residential and retail components of the 7 Dey Street project and closed the sale of 690 Madison Avenue with a joint venture partner. Later in the call, Harrison Sitomer—recently promoted to president and chief investment officer—said the business plan includes 11 transactions for the year, and that the company now had six dispositions in process, including the two already announced. Sitomer said the other four were progressing and expected to be “in contract in the second quarter,” adding that the first-half dispositions would represent “approximately half” of the targeted $2.5 billion of sales.

Holliday also said the company’s debt fund had committed $226 million since the prior call, including a closing that day, bringing total commitments to about $567 million out of a $1.3 billion fund.

On capital markets, Sitomer described credit conditions as strong, pointing to a large One Madison Avenue office financing and saying certain classes were “7 times oversubscribed” and included 44 investors. He also said the company was not seeing spillover issues from private credit stress, arguing that some investors were rotating toward “proven hard assets in proven locations.”

On upcoming financings, Sitomer said the company had three left in its plan for the year, with 245 Park Avenue the largest, and that the process began “as of yesterday.” He said spreads were tightening in CMBS, particularly in lower tranches, though base rates remain outside the company’s control.

SUMMIT performance, dividend framework, and potential buybacks

Management discussed SUMMIT, SL Green’s observation deck at One Vanderbilt, noting that first-quarter performance was pressured by weather but that April trends improved. Holliday said SL Green was extending hours beyond budget in response to demand and pre-selling for May and June, and he cited expected boosts to city tourism and activity tied to FIFA World Cup events and national celebrations. He also said the company plans to open SUMMIT in Paris in summer 2027 and suggested additional locations may be announced later.

On the dividend, DiLiberto said “taxable income is what, above all else, drives the dividend,” and said the business plan supported the current payout level while allowing the company to retain “almost $50 million of incremental capital” for other uses. Holliday later reiterated management’s view that the recalibrated dividend was set at a level the company expects to cover “by 2028” based on its models.

Management also addressed share repurchases. Holliday said he believes the stock is “terribly mispriced,” and that with liquidity above and beyond the company’s investment and deleveraging plans, buybacks would get “the first and hardest look.”

SL Green executives repeatedly emphasized that first-quarter results were in line with internal expectations, with DiLiberto noting the company was “not even a penny off” from its internal forecast. While acknowledging quarter-to-quarter variability—particularly due to fee income timing—management said it remained comfortable with full-year positioning, with DiLiberto describing results as “biased to the midpoint or higher” of the company’s guidance range.

About SL Green Realty NYSE: SLG

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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