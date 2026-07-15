SL Green Realty (SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.6354) per share and revenue of $180.2980 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SLG stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.58. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 74.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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