SLB (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.35.

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SLB Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.00 on Monday. SLB has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLB will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fearnley Asset Management AS acquired a new position in SLB during the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at about $47,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLB by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,141,868 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128,660 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,367,063 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $52,468,000 after acquiring an additional 447,667 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,796 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: SLB exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.55 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $8.97 billion versus $8.67 billion. Sequential revenue growth, margin expansion and stronger cash-flow prospects have prompted analysts to raise forecasts. SLB Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

SLB exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.55 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $8.97 billion versus $8.67 billion. Sequential revenue growth, margin expansion and stronger cash-flow prospects have prompted analysts to raise forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Several firms increased their targets: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $55 and kept an Overweight rating, while BMO lifted its target to $63 and maintained Outperform. Goldman Sachs reiterated Buy with a $62 target, citing international recovery and data-center-related digital expansion. Goldman Sachs SLB Rating

Several firms increased their targets: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $55 and kept an Overweight rating, while BMO lifted its target to $63 and maintained Outperform. Goldman Sachs reiterated Buy with a $62 target, citing international recovery and data-center-related digital expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see a stronger 2027 outlook driven by offshore and deepwater activity, digital solutions, production gains from ChampionX and a gradual recovery in international markets. SLB’s Q4 outlook reportedly calls for revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 24%. SLB Growth Outlook

Analysts see a stronger 2027 outlook driven by offshore and deepwater activity, digital solutions, production gains from ChampionX and a gradual recovery in international markets. SLB’s Q4 outlook reportedly calls for revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 24%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is broadly bullish, but the stock’s roughly $50 price remains near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting investors are waiting for clearer evidence that the expected recovery will materialize.

Analyst consensus is broadly bullish, but the stock’s roughly $50 price remains near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting investors are waiting for clearer evidence that the expected recovery will materialize. Negative Sentiment: Middle East well shutdowns and geopolitical uncertainty continue to weigh on near-term operations. Falling oil prices, potential delays in regional recovery and elevated net debt could limit earnings momentum and explain why some brokers previously reduced targets. SLB CEO Sends Clear Message on Oil Services Upcycle

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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