SLR Investment (SLRC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $48.8180 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLR Investment alerts: Sign Up

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.8%

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,635. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SLR Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. SLR Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.61%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,035,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,820,152.77. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SLR Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. NASDAQ: SLRC is a closed‐end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle‐market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‐investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor‐backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SLR Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SLR Investment wasn't on the list.

While SLR Investment currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here