Small Cap Consu Has Bearish Estimate for BWMX Q1 Earnings

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) - Analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 87.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

BWMX stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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