Small Cap Consu Issues Negative Estimate for BWMX Earnings

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) - Analysts at Small Cap Consu dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a report released on Monday, July 6th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 88.88%. The company had revenue of $196.19 million during the quarter.

Get BWMX alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BWMX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWMX

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

Shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 177.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the first quarter worth about $785,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C news, CEO Andres Campos Chevallier bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,500. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.3063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C wasn't on the list.

While Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here