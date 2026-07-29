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SmartRent (SMRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
SmartRent logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SmartRent is scheduled to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts expect a loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of approximately $39.6 million.
  • The company’s latest quarter matched the consensus EPS estimate of a $0.02 loss, while revenue of $36.63 million fell slightly short of expectations. SmartRent continues to report negative profitability metrics, including a 16.58% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a “Reduce” consensus rating, with an average price target of $1.20. Meanwhile, insiders have purchased 295,260 shares over the past three months, and the stock recently traded near $1.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $39.6220 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 40,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $45,493.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,225,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,644,844.38. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 721,062 shares in the company, valued at $800,378.82. This trade represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,260 shares of company stock worth $339,044 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $43,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SMRT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SmartRent from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMRT

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent Inc is a technology company that develops smart home and smart building automation solutions for the residential rental housing industry. Its integrated hardware and software platform enables property managers and owners to remotely monitor, manage and control access, energy use and overall resident experience. The company's product portfolio includes smart locks, thermostats, leak and flood sensors, door and window sensors, security cameras, and a centralized management dashboard that interfaces with leading property management systems.

SmartRent's platform is designed to streamline operations for multifamily communities and single-family rental portfolios by automating routine tasks such as digital resident self-showings, remote lease turnovers, package management and preventative maintenance alerts.

Read More

Earnings History for SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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