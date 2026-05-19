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Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Director Sells $12,609.75 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Smartstop Self Storage REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Director David Mueller sold 425 shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT at $29.67 each, totaling about $12,609.75. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still owns 5,915 shares.
  • The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $0.49 per share versus $0.48 expected and revenue of $78.31 million versus $72.56 million estimated. Quarterly revenue rose 19.7% year over year.
  • Smartstop increased its monthly dividend to $0.1359 per share, up from $0.13, implying a 5.5% yield. Analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $36.94.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Smartstop Self Storage REIT.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) Director David Mueller sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $12,609.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,498.05. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

SMA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 434,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,782. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.63.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,053.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartstop Self Storage REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $182,972,000 after purchasing an additional 710,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $110,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,596,133 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 528,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,414,451 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.5% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,181,767 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 232,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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