Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $200.8430 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $260.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.09 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

NYSE:SDHC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $757.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

Insider Activity at Smith Douglas Homes

In related news, Director George Ervin Perdue III purchased 20,300 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $249,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $744,592.68. This trade represents a 50.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $268,607 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,279,357 shares of the company's stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,973 shares of the company's stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 816,447 shares of the company's stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company's stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,597 shares of the company's stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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