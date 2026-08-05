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Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Smith & Nephew logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Smith & Nephew and set a GBX 1,500 price target, implying approximately 33.7% upside from the current price.
  • Shares fell 6.3% to GBX 1,122 during Wednesday trading, with volume significantly above the stock’s average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: four analysts rate the stock a buy and five recommend holding it, resulting in a consensus “hold” rating and an average target price of GBX 1,200.11.
  • Interested in Smith & Nephew? Here are five stocks we like better.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company's current price.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,200.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,122. 5,541,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.74. The company has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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