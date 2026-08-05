Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company's current price.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,200.11.

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Smith & Nephew Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,122. 5,541,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.74. The company has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

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