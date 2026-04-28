Smithfield Foods Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Smithfield Foods NASDAQ: SFD reported record first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, driven by strength in its Packaged Meats business and continued execution across its vertically integrated model. Management said the company is reaffirming its full-year guidance, while acknowledging ongoing cost inflation and macro uncertainty tied to the Middle East conflict.

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Record first-quarter profitability led by Packaged Meats

President and CEO Shane Smith said the company delivered “record first quarter adjusted operating profit of $339 million and adjusted operating profit margin of 8.9%,” attributing the performance to “disciplined execution of our long-term strategies, particularly in Packaged Meats.”

CFO Mark Hall said consolidated first-quarter sales were $3.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year, and noted results were affected by a $155 million headwind from “non-recurring Hog Production sales to our joint venture partners in the prior year.” Excluding those one-time sales, Hall said consolidated sales increased 5% versus a year ago.

On the bottom line, Hall said adjusted net income was a record $251 million, up 11% from $227 million a year earlier, while adjusted diluted EPS increased 10% to $0.64 per share.

By segment, management highlighted:

Packaged Meats: Operating profit of $275 million, up 4% year-over-year, on sales of $2.1 billion (up 6%). Volume rose 3.5% and average sales price increased 2.6%, which Hall said reflected “higher raw material market prices and disciplined pricing.” Both Hall and Smith said the earlier Easter holiday boosted volume; excluding seasonal holiday ham sales, Packaged Meats volume was up 1.3%.

Operating profit of $275 million, up 4% year-over-year, on sales of $2.1 billion (up 6%). Volume rose 3.5% and average sales price increased 2.6%, which Hall said reflected “higher raw material market prices and disciplined pricing.” Both Hall and Smith said the earlier Easter holiday boosted volume; excluding seasonal holiday ham sales, Packaged Meats volume was up 1.3%. Fresh Pork: Operating profit of $78 million and a 3.9% margin, down slightly from $82 million and 4% a year ago. Smith and Hall cited lower East Coast production due to temporary winter storm disruptions, and lower gross margin tied to reduced China export volumes year-over-year.

Operating profit of $78 million and a 3.9% margin, down slightly from $82 million and 4% a year ago. Smith and Hall cited lower East Coast production due to temporary winter storm disruptions, and lower gross margin tied to reduced China export volumes year-over-year. Hog Production: Operating profit of $4 million, up from $1 million a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of profitability for the segment, according to Smith.

Operating profit of $4 million, up from $1 million a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of profitability for the segment, according to Smith. Other (Mexico and bioscience): Operating profit of $12 million, down $3 million year-over-year due to softer bioscience results, partially offset by Mexico.

Consumer caution, higher costs, and mitigation efforts

Smith said the company is navigating a “challenging external environment,” with the Middle East conflict contributing to volatility that “flows through higher freight, packaging and agricultural input cost.” He said Smithfield is managing through these pressures using “pricing and mix, disciplined spending, productivity initiatives, hedging, and contract and procurement actions.”

In Q&A, Hall said the second quarter comparison for Packaged Meats will be tougher because holiday ham demand was pulled forward into the first quarter. He added that input inflation is running higher than expected, “most notably for Packaged Meats in beef and turkey,” along with “pressure in supply chain costs,” including freight and packaging affected by diesel volatility and resin-based packaging.

Packaged Meats President Steve France said raw material costs were higher by $94 million year-over-year in the quarter and that the company is not “assuming a return to historical norms.” France added that Smithfield plans to increase advertising and promotion spending, noting that first-quarter A&P spend was up 23% year-over-year.

Packaged Meats strategy: mix, distribution gains, and measured promotions

Smith emphasized Packaged Meats as a key growth engine, with a focus on improving mix by increasing higher-margin, value-added categories while reducing lower-margin commodity products. He cited converting large holiday hams into products like Prime Fresh lunch meat as an example of improving units, usage occasions, and margins.

Smith said the company grew units and market share in select higher-margin categories in the quarter, including 9% unit growth in cooked dinner sausage (with 0.8 points of unit share growth) and 10% unit growth in dry sausage (with 1.1 points of unit share growth).

France told analysts Smithfield is not trying “to manufacture volume through heavy promotions,” and instead is focused on “quality merchandising” and “quality versus unprofitable quantity.” He said the company saw some competitors push promoted volume through reduced price points, but characterized it as typically short-lived.

Smith also highlighted distribution and share gains. He said points of distribution increased 5.5% year-over-year and that packaged lunch meat grew 11.1% in volume while the industry declined 6.5%, driving more than a one-point volume share increase. Smith said Prime Fresh volume increased 26% in the quarter, supported by an 18% increase in points of distribution.

Private label also remains a significant part of the portfolio. Smith said roughly 40% of Packaged Meats retail sales are private label, which he described as a way to capture demand if consumers shift away from brands. France said Smithfield’s private label volume was up over 5% in the quarter and that private label participation helps the company retain consumers “as they move up and down that value spectrum.”

Fresh Pork initiatives and export commentary

In Fresh Pork, Smith said the company is focused on maximizing net realizable value and improving efficiency through automation, yield optimization, and supply chain savings, while staying agile in export markets. He said retail-channel sales grew 3% in the quarter, including a 6% increase in value-added, case-ready, and marinated items.

North America Pork President Donovan Owens said the company is leaning into value-added offerings in domestic retail and leveraging brand strength alongside Packaged Meats. Owens said first-quarter marinated pork volume was up 3.2% while the industry was down 3.8%, and that case-ready pork volume increased in the high single digits year-over-year.

On export dynamics, Owens addressed African swine fever disruption in Europe, calling it “largely thus far an… non-event” for U.S. pork demand, and said Brazil and other regions have been able to fill demand in key markets. Separately, Smith and Hall pointed to lower China export volumes as a year-over-year headwind for first-quarter Fresh Pork margins, with Hall noting tariffs introduced in April 2025 affected the year-over-year comparison.

Balance sheet, capital spending, dividend, and M&A timing

Hall said Smithfield ended the quarter with liquidity of $3.7 billion, including $1.4 billion in cash, and net leverage of 0.4x adjusted EBITDA, which he noted is well below the company’s policy threshold of less than 2x. Operating cash flow was a seasonal outflow of $65 million in the quarter, improved from an outflow of $166 million a year earlier; Hall attributed the change primarily to the earlier Easter.

Capital expenditures were $88 million versus $79 million a year ago, and Hall said more than half of planned capital investments this year are aimed at projects expected to drive growth, including plant expansions and automation.

Hall also highlighted shareholder returns, stating the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share on April 21 and expects to pay $1.25 per share in annual dividends this year, subject to board discretion.

On M&A, Smith said the company entered an agreement in January to acquire the Nathan’s Famous brand, but the expected closing has shifted to the second half of 2026 due to “the impact of the partial government shutdown on statutory deadlines for the CFIUS review process.” Smith said closing the deal would “secure our rights to the brand for the long term.”

Looking ahead, management said it expects a solid second quarter and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, while continuing to plan for volatility across key inputs such as energy, freight, packaging, and agricultural costs.

About Smithfield Foods NASDAQ: SFD

Smithfield Foods, Inc NASDAQ: SFD is one of the world's largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan's Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

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