Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,876.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 2,810 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMIN

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,677 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,088 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,552.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,531.24.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 67 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,658 per share, for a total transaction of £1,780.86. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

About Smiths Group

For 175 years, we have been pioneers of progress, engineering a better future. Our strategy is to be a focused, efficient and value creating industrial engineering company operating in the attractive and growing market segments of flow control, thermal solutions, construction and aerospace. We focus on solving the toughest problems for our customers, helping address critical global needs such as decarbonisation and the ever-increasing demand for process and energy efficiency. We are pioneers of progress.

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