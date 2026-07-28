Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 838,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,871. Smurfit Westrock has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,127,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,652,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,311,000 after buying an additional 845,218 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company's stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 8,286,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795,987 shares of the company's stock worth $531,483,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $495,335,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here