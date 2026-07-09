Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.36% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.75.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 6.4%

NYSE SW opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 79,790.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,665 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,652 shares of the company's stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $15,001,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here