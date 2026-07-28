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SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
SNDL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SNDL reported a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, with revenue of $165.94 million, slightly below analysts’ $166.26 million estimate. Profitability remained negative, including a 1.19% net margin and a 1.02% return on equity.
  • Through its Sunstream joint venture, SNDL completed the acquisition of Parallel assets, adding 56 retail locations and three cultivation and manufacturing facilities across Florida, Texas and Massachusetts. The deal adds approximately $150 million in annualized revenue and eliminates about $842 million of Parallel debt.
  • SNDL’s stock opened at $1.35 and remains near its 52-week low, while analysts’ consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of $5.00. The company may eventually consolidate its U.S. medical cannabis exposure, subject to regulatory, accounting and Nasdaq requirements.
  • Five stocks we like better than SNDL.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $165.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.26 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.49 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.84. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Key Stories Impacting SNDL

Here are the key news stories impacting SNDL this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Parallel acquisition expands U.S. footprint: Through its Sunstream joint venture, SNDL completed the acquisition of assets from Parallel, adding 56 retail locations and three cultivation and manufacturing facilities across Florida, Texas and Massachusetts. The assets generate approximately US$150 million in annualized revenue and expand SNDL’s supported retail network to 249 stores. SNDL Announces Completion of Parallel Asset Acquisition
  • Positive Sentiment: Restructuring reduces legacy debt: The Parallel transaction extinguished approximately US$842 million of Parallel’s debt obligations, creating a more sustainable capital structure. SNDL also said it maintains strong liquidity and has accelerated share repurchases, both supportive signals for investors. SNDL Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Potential future consolidation: SNDL expects it may convert its current indirect exposure into direct, consolidated holdings in the coming months. That could give the Nasdaq-listed company direct exposure to U.S. medical cannabis operations, but the outcome depends on legal, regulatory, accounting and Nasdaq requirements.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly filing confirms results: SNDL filed its July Form 6-K containing the second-quarter interim financial statements. SNDL Files July Form 6-K
  • Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: SNDL reported a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, while revenue of $165.94 million was slightly below the $166.26 million consensus estimate. The company continues to report negative profitability metrics, limiting the immediate fundamental benefit of the expansion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SNDL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNDL currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDL

Institutional Trading of SNDL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SNDL by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 336,271 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in SNDL by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 83,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 62,758 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SNDL by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 630,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in SNDL by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,328 shares of the company's stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the period.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company's product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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