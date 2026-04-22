SNDL (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $151.1950 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.97 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. SNDL has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 133,796 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDL

About SNDL

SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company's product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

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