Snowflake (SNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.3237 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.81. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 88,701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $15,605,166.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,432.78. The trade was a 69.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 284,313 shares of company stock valued at $46,617,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here