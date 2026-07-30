Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 22.33%.

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Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 420,440 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,465. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Societe Generale Group has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Societe Generale Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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