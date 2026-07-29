SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.600-0.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from SoFi Technologies' conference call:

Exceptional growth and profitability: Q2 adjusted revenue rose 40% year over year to $1.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 44% to $358 million, producing a 30% margin and the company’s 11th consecutive profitable quarter.

Q2 adjusted revenue rose 40% year over year to $1.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 44% to $358 million, producing a 30% margin and the company’s 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Member engagement is accelerating: SoFi added a record 1.1 million members and 2.2 million products, with products growing 42% year over year and cross-buying rising to 51% of new products. SoFi Plus surpassed 200,000 paid subscribers, while SoFi Coach generated nearly 500,000 conversations shortly after launch.

SoFi added a record 1.1 million members and 2.2 million products, with products growing 42% year over year and cross-buying rising to 51% of new products. SoFi Plus surpassed 200,000 paid subscribers, while SoFi Coach generated nearly 500,000 conversations shortly after launch. Lending and fee-based businesses expanded strongly: Total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion, including $10.7 billion in personal loans, while the Loan Platform Business added SMB and home-equity capabilities and secured agreements with Sixth Street and BasePoint Capital.

Total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion, including $10.7 billion in personal loans, while the Loan Platform Business added SMB and home-equity capabilities and secured agreements with Sixth Street and BasePoint Capital. Full-year revenue outlook was raised: SoFi now expects 2026 adjusted revenue of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, or approximately 32%-35% growth, supported by strong demand, deposits, and capital-light fee businesses.

SoFi now expects 2026 adjusted revenue of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, or approximately 32%-35% growth, supported by strong demand, deposits, and capital-light fee businesses. Profit guidance was not increased despite the revenue raise: Management plans to reinvest incremental revenue into growth initiatives, maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance near $1.6 billion and EPS guidance at approximately $0.60; the EPS outlook also reflects a higher 22% tax rate, up from the originally expected mid-teens rate.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Down 8.6%

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 120,874,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,133,086. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company's stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and earnings exceeded expectations. SoFi reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.12, versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.21 billion, ahead of forecasts for $1.11 billion. Revenue increased 42.5% year over year. SoFi Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

SoFi reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.12, versus the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.21 billion, ahead of forecasts for $1.11 billion. Revenue increased 42.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Customer and lending growth remained strong. Membership rose 35% to 15.8 million, and quarterly loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Stable credit quality and resilient borrowers supported continued loan-book and interest-income growth. SoFi Lifts 2026 Revenue Forecast

Membership rose 35% to 15.8 million, and quarterly loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Stable credit quality and resilient borrowers supported continued loan-book and interest-income growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. The company maintained its $0.60 EPS outlook, modestly above the $0.59 consensus. SoFi Lifts 2026 Revenue Forecast

SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. The company maintained its $0.60 EPS outlook, modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Growth investments expanded SoFi’s brand reach. A new multi-year partnership makes SoFi the official financial-services partner of Notre Dame Athletics and includes a jersey patch and financial-education initiatives. The deal may improve customer acquisition, but its near-term earnings contribution is uncertain. SoFi and Notre Dame Athletics Partnership

A new multi-year partnership makes SoFi the official financial-services partner of Notre Dame Athletics and includes a jersey patch and financial-education initiatives. The deal may improve customer acquisition, but its near-term earnings contribution is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was not enough to satisfy investors. Profit guidance was unchanged despite the revenue upgrade, raising concerns that costs, margins or execution may limit earnings growth. Uncertainty over U.S. interest rates also remains important for SoFi’s lending and funding economics. Why SoFi Stock Fell Despite Earnings Beat

Profit guidance was unchanged despite the revenue upgrade, raising concerns that costs, margins or execution may limit earnings growth. Uncertainty over U.S. interest rates also remains important for SoFi’s lending and funding economics. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling added pressure. With a relatively elevated earnings multiple and shares trading below their longer-term moving averages, investors may be demanding stronger profit acceleration. Separately, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a relatively minor but potentially negative sentiment signal. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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