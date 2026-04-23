SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.32. 51,355,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 62,382,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 208,680 shares worth $3,917,934. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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