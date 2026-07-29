SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $15.50. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $15.1040, with a volume of 46,679,675 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,244.32. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results. SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, ahead of the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.21 billion versus expectations of $1.11 billion. Revenue increased 42.5% year over year. SoFi earnings release

SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, ahead of the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.21 billion versus expectations of $1.11 billion. Revenue increased 42.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Member and lending growth remained robust. Membership rose 35% to 15.8 million, and total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Stable credit quality and resilient borrowers are supporting loan growth and interest income despite high rates and elevated living costs. SoFi lifts 2026 revenue forecast

Membership rose 35% to 15.8 million, and total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Stable credit quality and resilient borrowers are supporting loan growth and interest income despite high rates and elevated living costs. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance exceeded expectations. SoFi forecast 2026 revenue of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the $4.7 billion consensus estimate, and projected EPS of $0.60 versus analysts’ $0.59 expectation. SoFi Q2 2026 earnings and forecast

SoFi forecast 2026 revenue of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the $4.7 billion consensus estimate, and projected EPS of $0.60 versus analysts’ $0.59 expectation. Neutral Sentiment: Brand-building initiatives add longer-term potential. SoFi’s new multi-year agreement with Notre Dame Athletics makes it the school’s official financial services partner and includes a jersey patch, scholarships and athlete financial education. The partnership could improve customer acquisition, but its near-term earnings contribution is unclear. SoFi and Notre Dame partnership

SoFi’s new multi-year agreement with Notre Dame Athletics makes it the school’s official financial services partner and includes a jersey patch, scholarships and athlete financial education. The partnership could improve customer acquisition, but its near-term earnings contribution is unclear. Negative Sentiment: The earnings reaction reflects elevated expectations and valuation risk. The stock declined even after beating estimates and raising guidance, indicating a possible “sell-the-news” response. Shares remain valued at roughly 38 times earnings and are below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while investors continue to monitor margins, credit quality and loan growth sustainability.

The stock declined even after beating estimates and raising guidance, indicating a possible “sell-the-news” response. Shares remain valued at roughly 38 times earnings and are below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while investors continue to monitor margins, credit quality and loan growth sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling created a minor overhang. Executive Vice President Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares for approximately $188,300 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction was small relative to her remaining holdings, limiting its significance. SEC insider trading filing

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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