SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.3% - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 76,073,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 65,657,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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