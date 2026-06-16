SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.4% - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 104,879,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 65,965,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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