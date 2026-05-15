SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 2.6% - Here's Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.61. 49,359,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 63,844,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,197 shares of company stock worth $2,191,758. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 557,390 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,703 shares of the company's stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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