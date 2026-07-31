SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Up 7.6% - Should You Buy?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.6887 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 171,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,975,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 64.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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