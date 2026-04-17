Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 44434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.5375.

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Soitec Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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