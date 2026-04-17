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Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Soitec hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $103.40 and last at $102.56 on Friday with ~44,434 shares changing hands; its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $57.57 and $44.28, and liquidity/solvency metrics show a quick ratio of 1.85, current ratio of 2.39 and debt/equity of 0.36.
  • Soitec is a France‑based semiconductor materials firm known for its Smart Cut® technology that produces engineered substrates (SOI, GaN‑OI) used in RF, power management and photonics applications from mobile devices to data centers.
  • Interested in Soitec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 44434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.5375.

Soitec Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

See Also

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