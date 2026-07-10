SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $36.94.

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SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $54.76 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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